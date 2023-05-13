Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - AAA and many Virginia lawmakers have been pushing to create some changes in the Move Over law in Virginia.

Delegate Chris Runion with the 25th district backed these changes.

Travelers must now slow down and move over for any vehicle displaying hazard lights or signs of an emergency situation on the side of the road, no longer just first responders.

”Danger starts the moment somebody pulls to the roadside,” Morgan Dea, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said. “We want to give that person every single protection out there to try and make it as safer as possible for them to try and take care of whatever issue they may be having.”

The new slow-down, move-over law changes go into effect on July 1.

However, Dean said it’s best to get into the habit of it now. He said surrounding states like Maryland have this law in place already so it’s a good practice.

The numbers show why AAA and lawmakers were fighting to add this change to the law.

According to AAA, between 2016 and 2020, 28 people were killed in crashes in Virginia while outside of a disabled vehicle.

300 pedestrians are killed nationwide each year while tending to a stopped vehicle along the road.

AAA said that number is up 25% since 2014.

