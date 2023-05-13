Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participating in national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank partnered with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Mail carriers from all over the country picked up non-perishable food items from people’s mailboxes.

Last year, the food drive collected more than 100,000 pounds of food, and the food bank hopes to beat that total this year.

