Albemarle County police make arrest in rape investigation

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, May 11, 2023, members of the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a rape that occurred at an address located in Albemarle County.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano, of Barboursville, VA, on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Mr. Diaz-Medrano has been charged with the following and is being held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail without bond.

18.2-61 Rape.

18.2-47 Abduction and kidnapping defined; punishment

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

