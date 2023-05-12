William Monroe High School classes canceled after overnight vandalism

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The images, which were posted as a music video of sorts, were shared online and with NBC29.

Paper littered the school, furniture was scattered, tables were flipped, and a common area was turned into a cluttered mess. Balloons by the dozen were could be seen floating in the auditorium, bathrooms, and hallways.

NBC29 asked Greene County Schools to verify if this was what they found coming into the school on Friday, May 12. They did not deny the video was inaccurate, but neither would they confirm it.

NBC29 did show to viral video to someone familiar with the high school, and they said there was no question that it was William Monroe, both the old section and the new wing.

A school spokesperson refused to let reporters inside to see the interior and declined to comment on how anyone gained access to the building after hours.

Sheriff’s office investigators were already present at the school when NBC29 arrived on Friday morning.

