Western Albemarle High students win 2023 Spring Stock Market Game of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School has some new state champs, but not in athletics.

Western students are the winners of the 2023 Spring Stock Market Game of Virginia.

The students invested 100,000 bogus bucks to try to see how much they could make over the span of just a few months.

Students say they went with the strategy of “high risk, high reward” in the beginning to get their results.

“I definitely learned like how to like, analyze different stocks a little bit and definitely learned to be a little bit more careful and not to make the decision right then and there and to kind of think about it,” sophomore Tyler Williams said.

Students say this is something they want to do again next year, and hopefully expand as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.