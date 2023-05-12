Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Warm with a isolated shower or storm

Periods of rain Saturday, improving Mother’s Day
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another warm one. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a frontal boundary that will spread clouds and periods of rain to the region Saturday. As the system exits, skies will clear, setting the stage for a nice Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower of storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Isolated evening shower of storm, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Cloudy, shower, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Barracks West Apartments
Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
More Warmth Friday, Some PM Storms. Unsettled and Wet Start to Weekend
Back to Warm Summer-Like Temperatures