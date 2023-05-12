Warm with a isolated shower or storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another warm one. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a frontal boundary that will spread clouds and periods of rain to the region Saturday. As the system exits, skies will clear, setting the stage for a nice Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower of storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Isolated evening shower of storm, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Cloudy, shower, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

