Sunny and warm, isolated storm

Showers Saturday, clearing and nice Mother’s Day
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a summerlike afternoon. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a isolated shower or storm later this afternoon into the early evening. Not everyone is expected to experience this, so keep a watchful eye to the sky. As a frontal boundary approaches the region Saturday, more widespread periods of rain will be possible. Conditions will improve Sunday, with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower or storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Isolated evening shower or storm, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

