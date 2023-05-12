Advertise With Us
Perrone Robotics rolling out self-driving shuttle program for colleges and universities

Perrone Robotics shuttle
Perrone Robotics shuttle
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Perrone Robotics is rolling out a new self-driving car program for colleges and universities.

The “Auto Campus” program will allow students to get to their day to day activities through self-driving shuttles.

At the UVA research park in North Fork, a shuttle is already up and running during lunch hours.

“When we work with colleges, universities, we work closely not only with their transportation divisions, but also with the academic partners to make sure they have access to the data that the vehicle is gathering,” Perrone Robotics VP of Operations Nick Pilipowskyj said.

Perrone Robotics says it is hoping to expand to more universities across the country.

