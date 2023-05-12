Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘I’m floating on cloud nine!’: New Kent woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game

Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.
Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A Quinton woman’s favorite lottery scratcher game just helped her win big money!

Marsha Rollins bought a Money Blitz ticket at a Safeway in Fairfax Town Center.

While on the phone with her fiancé, Rollins scratched the ticket and discovered she won the game’s $2 million top prize.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!” Rollins said.

Virginia Lottery said this is the first top prize claimed in Money Blitz, meaning two more are unclaimed.

Rollins was given the option of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,00 before taxes.

She chose the cash option.

“I’m floating on cloud nine!” she said as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.29.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Latest News

Perrone Robotics shuttle
Perrone Robotics rolling out self-driving shuttle program for colleges and universities
Friends of Cville Downtown host ‘Downtown in Bloom’
Downtown in Bloom Flower Box Competition now underway
mr 051223
Morning Rush: Friday, May 12
Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School