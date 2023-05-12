Friday Night into Saturday Showers and Storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella nearby this evening and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight, with more widespread rain into Saturday. Tracking around 1/2 inch of rainfall overall with conditions drying and clearing just in time for Mother’s Day. More seasonable weather to start the week.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60′s.
Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.
Monday: Showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.
Wednesday: Warm and dry. Highs around 80.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.
Friday: Showers. Highs around 80.
