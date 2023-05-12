Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night into Saturday Showers and Storms

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella nearby this evening and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight, with more widespread rain into Saturday. Tracking around 1/2 inch of rainfall overall with conditions drying and clearing just in time for Mother’s Day. More seasonable weather to start the week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Warm and dry. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday: Showers. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and warm, isolated storm
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Saturday Showers and Storms
Unsettled start to weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warm with a isolated shower or storm