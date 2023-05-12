Friday Night into Saturday Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella nearby this evening and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight, with more widespread rain into Saturday. Tracking around 1/2 inch of rainfall overall with conditions drying and clearing just in time for Mother’s Day. More seasonable weather to start the week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Warm and dry. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday: Showers. Highs around 80.

