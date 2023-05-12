Downtown in Bloom Flower Box Competition now underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville businesses are showing off their blooms on the Downtown Mall.

The Downtown in Bloom Flower Box Competition is now underway.

Visitors can vote on which participating business has the best setup, and winners will receive $1,000 and a full page ad in Cville Weekly.

“It’s a creative way to kind of enhance the beauty and florals, making downtown more beautiful, as well as getting business engaged and having everybody have a pride of ownership of the space,” said Greer Achenbach with Friends of Cville Downtown.

