Commonwealth’s Attorney rules 250 Bypass officer-involved shooting justified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report is out about a controversial and deadly encounter between a man in crisis and police officers in Charlottesville. The incident occurred on February 28 in the woods between the Red Roof Inn and 250 Bypass near Hydraulic Road.

We know from the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s report that six officers shot at and killed Billy Sites out of fear for themselves and innocent people in the surrounding area.

Evidence was gathered from 15 body cameras, two police cruiser mounted cameras, and drone footage. 34 witnesses were interviewed.

For more than two hours, Billy Sites refused to surrender peacefully or drop his weapon, and according to this report, repeatedly threatened to shoot officers.

Sites refused to drop his pistol, at times waving it, at times pointing it at his own head, and at times firing it into the air.

The report states one officer asked Sites to drop his weapon 24 times.

Towards the end of the confrontation, Sites began to walk towards the Red Roof Inn with his handgun and continued across Route 250, then towards the “densely populated area of Emmett Street.”

The account says that officers tried to use non-lethal tactics to stop Sites, failing three times.

The review from Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania says it was when Sites pointed his pistol directly at an exposed and unprotected Albemarle County SWAT team member that “six officers discharged their weapons at almost exactly the same time.”

The shooting lasted three seconds. Sites was hit seven times and died.

Platania’s report says the police response was justified.

Sites’ father asked that the video and other related evidence not be released to the public, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is honoring that request.

The full Commonwealth’s Attorney’s report is available here.

