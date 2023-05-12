Advertise With Us
C3 gifts 300 climate action kits to Walker Upper Elementary students

C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse says that teaching kids about climate action today affects everyone’s tomorrow.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) surprised over 300 students at Walker Upper Elementary School with climate action kits.

“The students are going to inherit our action or inaction on climate, and whatever decisions we make, they will be inheriting as the future leaders of our community,” Kruse said.

In order to help students learn a valuable lesson on going green, the kits were delivered in partnership with the city.

“We really want to have the kids understand that they can make a difference at school, at home, and in Charlottesville,” Charlottesville Water Efficiency Program Coordinator Jill Greiner said.

