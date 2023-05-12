Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney releases report on August 2022 officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has released its report on an officer-involved shooting that took place on August 25, 2022. The incident claimed the life of Andrew Todd Ainsworth.

The reprort states that Ainsworth was being sought on a federal fugitive warrant by members of a federal fugitive task force.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley says that when officers approached Ainsworth, the suspect pulled a gun, pointed it at the officers, and fired at least once. The officers fired back, hitting Ainsworth several times.

Hingeley ruled the police’s use of deadly force justified.

The full report from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office can be found here.

