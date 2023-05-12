Advertise With Us
Ailing Downtown Mall trees repurposed during public sawmilling demonstration

The ailing trees that were cut down in Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to safety precautions are now being reused.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ailing trees that were cut down in Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to safety precautions are now being reused.

The Community Lab School in Charlottesville hosted a public sawmilling demonstration for the community.

“All these trees were declining very quickly and were considered a hazard,” Urban Forester Steven Gaines said. “The reaction of the wood to the stresses is often discoloration. Rotten spots that have streaks that really make for beautiful character wood when in finished products.”

Repurposing this wood instead of disposing it adds to its life span.

“There’s 50 years worth of stories within that particular tree itself. We’ve got six or seven parts of the trees here,” Community Lab School teacher Eric Breeder said. “They’ll last another 50 years, which is kind of neat.”

