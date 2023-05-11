UVA Health celebrates 10,000 surgeries with Da Vinci surgical robots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some high tech health got recognized at UVA Medical Center.

10,000 surgeries have now been performed there with Da Vinci surgical robots.

“It’s a pretty incredible accomplishment to get as many cases as we’ve done with the robotic platform and value that it’s brought to patients,” UVA Health Director of Robotic Surgery Peter Hallowell said.

To mark the occasion, members of the robotic surgery team hosted interactive demonstrations to show just what the Da Vinci is capable of.

