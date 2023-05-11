Advertise With Us
Turning up the heat

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother Nature will be turning up the heat. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 80s Friday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring a chance for late day shower or scattered storm Friday evening. Our rain chances increase Saturday, with clearing skies and cooler conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warmer, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, evening shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

