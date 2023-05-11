Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker dead

Hours after the shooting-- VCU Health announced it will launch a review of its security and emergency response protocols.
By Riley Wyant
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hours after a shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Ty-Quan White at VCU Medical Center, VCU Health announced it will review its security and emergency response protocols.

White was shot and killed by a fellow hospital employee.

Many wonder how a hospital employee got a gun past security.

Firearms are strictly prohibited at all VCU Health facilities, but employees are not screened for weapons upon entering the workplace.

Patients entering the emergency department must go through a metal detector, but hospital sources tell NBC12 that is not a requirement for employees.

“The trend across the board is that there’s an increase in these instances, unfortunately, of workplace violence,” Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s Julian Walker said. “It’s sad and unfortunate, but it is the reality of this moment.”

This incident sounded the alarm on a worsening issue: workplace violence in healthcare. Walker says many hospitals are working to stop it.

“This is a concerning trend, and so we in our hospitals are taking action steps, and really over several years have taken some action steps, to respond to these concerning trends,” he said.

While Virginia law does not prohibit the possession of firearms in hospitals outright, they are banned at VCU by anyone other than law enforcement.

“These policies are going to vary from one facility to another, but what I can tell you is that hospitals take this seriously,” Walker said. “It is a significant concern for hospitals.”

Walker says many hospitals are ramping up security measures to protect employees and patients.

“Increasing their security presence, implementing new policies and security measures, including in some cases, installing security checkpoints and scans, posting signage,” he said.

VCU Health spokesperson Michael Porter says they have over 100 full-time security staff members.

He says VCU Police also patrol the hospital. VCU Health also contracts with private security companies.

VCU is offering counseling resources for employees because of what happened here overnight.

The hospital’s CEO also says there will be an “all-hands-on-deck meeting” very soon to discuss improving safety.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Barracks West Apartments
Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

Latest News

Sign placed in front of the spot Soares was killed on W. Main St.
Speed table to be installed around VCU campus after student was hit and killed
Managing Your Mental Health: A focus on children and teens
Managing Your Mental Health: Creating a culture of wellness for teens
Inside of Blue Ridge Florist
Mothers Day brings additional customers to flower shops
Biking in memory of officers
Group biking in honor of officers who passed away