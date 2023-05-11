Political expert Sabato calls CNN’s town hall with Trump a ‘disaster’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics is calling CNN’s town hall with former president and current candidate Donald Trump a “disaster.”

Larry Sabato says that disaster is not for Trump, but the network.

He says Wednesday night’s live event could have shifted the presidential election in favor of Trump, especially when it comes to his Republican competitors.

The biggest mistake, in Sabato’s opinion, is how CNN put the audience together for the event.

“This actually helped Trump substantially, and all these things that we think should hurt a candidate and would hurt any other candidate - like the results of the rape trial - actually rebounded in his favor because the only voters who matter right now are the base Republican voters,” Sabato said.

The director says if we continue to see events like this town hall, then momentum will only increase for Trump’s campaign.

