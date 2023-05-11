Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Political expert Sabato calls CNN’s town hall with Trump a ‘disaster’

Larry Sabato (FILE)
Larry Sabato (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics is calling CNN’s town hall with former president and current candidate Donald Trump a “disaster.”

Larry Sabato says that disaster is not for Trump, but the network.

He says Wednesday night’s live event could have shifted the presidential election in favor of Trump, especially when it comes to his Republican competitors.

The biggest mistake, in Sabato’s opinion, is how CNN put the audience together for the event.

“This actually helped Trump substantially, and all these things that we think should hurt a candidate and would hurt any other candidate - like the results of the rape trial - actually rebounded in his favor because the only voters who matter right now are the base Republican voters,” Sabato said.

The director says if we continue to see events like this town hall, then momentum will only increase for Trump’s campaign.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Barracks West Apartments
Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

Latest News

Greenleaf Spray Ground (FILE)
Charlottesville opening spray grounds May 13
Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle County Fire Rescue puts recruits through smoke-filled training scenario
UVA Health
UVA Health making long COVID research a priority as public health emergency ends
Walker Upper Elementary School (FILE)
IRON students help beautify Walker Upper Elementary School