Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes

Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.(Source: CPSC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.

Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and to contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed.

Peloton can be reached at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at www.onepeloton.com. Consumers can click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the Peloton website page for information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

Peloton has been in the process of a corporate reorganization. In October the company announced it was cutting about 500 jobs. That announcement came after the company said in August that it would cut 784 jobs, close its North America distribution network and shift delivery work to third-party providers.

Peloton experienced incredible sales growth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based company’s share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020 amid lockdowns that made its bikes and treadmills popular among customers who pay a monthly fee to participate in its interactive workouts.

But sales began to slow in 2021 as the distribution of vaccines drew many people out of their homes and back into gyms.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. fell more than 6% in Thursday morning trading.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Barracks West Apartments
Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

Latest News

Johnnie Butler, a track coach and physical education instructor at Istrouma High School, is...
La. teacher accused of raping student expected to turn himself in
A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination...
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme...
Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation
Senators introduce bill to overhaul classification system
Senators introduce bills to curb mishandling of classified documents & stop leaks