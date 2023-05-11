More Warmth Friday, Some PM Storms. Unsettled and Wet Start to Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another warm day ahead Friday, but some afternoon and evening scattered storms to develop. The start to the Mother’s Day weekend is wet and unsettled, with mostly cloudy skies and more numerous showers and a few storms Saturday. Drier conditions, behind a front is now expected for Sunday, Mother’s Day with highs in the seasonable 70s. Some more showers and cooler temperatures return Monday, before drier conditions and another warm up begins.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 55-60.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. PM / evening scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. AM showers. More showers and some storms by PM. Highs upper 70s to around 80.. Lows near 60.

Sunday - Mother’s Day: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.

