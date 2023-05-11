Advertise With Us
IRON students help beautify Walker Upper Elementary School

Walker Upper Elementary School (FILE)
Walker Upper Elementary School (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of fifth graders at Walker Upper Elementary School are giving back.

Members of the IRON (”I’m Responsible for Overcoming Negativity) Program decided to help beautify their school by planting flowers, pulling weeds, and more.

“Easy thing for them to see an immediate impact of how being a community member is beneficial to your community,” IRON Program Coordinator David Argaud said.

Argaud is also a teacher at the school. He says these ten students picked their community service here.

“I chose it because I just wanted to help the school out and my mom actually went to the school and I kind of of wanted to make her proud,” student Eremad said.

Argaud says the IRON Program helps students feel included.

“The program is geared towards our African American and minority youth, mainly because there’s not a lot of opportunities or clubs for them specifically,” Argaud said. “We hang out and have conversations about things going on in the neighborhoods, things happening at schools here, and around the country.”

The program currently only has fifth graders, but hopes to double in size next year by having these students be mentors to new members.

