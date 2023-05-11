Advertise With Us
Goochland schools, sheriff’s office investigate threatening text message

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message Thursday morning.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Middle and High Schools were put on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message Thursday morning.

“Due to the specific language in the text message, we decided to move into a lockdown while we investigated the situation,” said Andy Armstrong, interim superintendent.

As of noon, school officials say the Goochland County Sheriff’s office was conducting safety scans in each classroom.

The school division also says the elementary school placed students on “hold,” keeping all students inside.

“We continue to follow up on leads and if any student or family has any information please let me know or utilize our anonymous reporting system that can be found on our school website,” Armstrong said.

