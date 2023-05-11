Childhood friends McConvey and Cormier lead UVA lacrosse into the postseason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Lacrosse team plays Richmond Saturday, May 13, at home in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Two of the team’s top scorers - Payton Cormier and Thomas McConvey - grew up as best friends in Canada and could help Virginia win another championship.

Payton and Thomas are both in their fifth year of play college lacrosse: Payton has spent his entire time at UVA, while Thomas played at Vermont for four years.

“[Payton] was a big influence in helping me come here. He talked to [Coach Lars Tiffany] for me and gave me the inside scoop,” Thomas said.

“I thought there was no better fit. [Thomas] fits into the culture and definitely can help our team,” Payton said.

They grew up together outside Toronto, playing hockey in the winter and lacrosse in the summer.

“How lucky am I to have two child best friends grow up together and build that chemistry and show up on the doorstep for one year to carry that over to UVA lacrosse for one year,” Offensive Coordinator Sean Kirwan said.

The pair’s unique style of play has helped the Cavaliers.

“It’s the two-man game. In box we’re so used to picks and re-picking and rolling to the net for those inside finishes,” Thomas said. “Little different aspect of the game. Something we take pride in.”

“Kind of hyperbole, but they speak another language out there. They know where each other are going to be, they have such great non-verbal communication. To be able to tap into that is a huge advantage for us,” Kirwin said.

Coach Tiffany says the two guys have very different personalities, but share the same team goal.

“It’s a new season, it’s the NCAA tournament, win or go home,” Thomas said.

“This team works really hard. There’s a lot of guys who understand what it takes. We’re pretty focused on the next game,” Payton said.

