Charlottesville opening spray grounds May 13

Greenleaf Spray Ground (FILE)
Greenleaf Spray Ground (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s spray grounds are set to open at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

They’re located in Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park, and Tonsler Park.

“Sometimes those outdoor pools reach capacity, so we are looking for other means for the community to come out and still enjoy some foot activity,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said Thursday, May 11. “That’s why we have four different splash pads all around the city.”

The spray grounds will remain open until September 16.

