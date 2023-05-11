Charlottesville City Council candidates hold forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democrats looking for a spot on Charlottesville City Council made their pitch to voters Wednesday, May 10. They shared their thoughts on solutions for problems the city is facing.

The Democrat City Council forum is the first forum since the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates for City Council each had the opportunity to answer questions about their vision for the city.

Candidate Bob Fenwick, who has previously sat on City Council, says he’s heard voters thoughts on the zoning rewrite. Many, he says, aren’t happy.

“One lady said, ‘I feel like I’m being bulldozed,’” Fenwick said.

Councilor Michael Payne is re-running. He wants the city to improve on available types of affordable housing in order to help the disproportionately affected communities.

Current Mayor Lloyd Snook says future councilors need to be realistic when dealing with these kinds of problems in Charlottesville.

“We need to be holistic about it and solve both problems. But recognizing the zoning ordinance is not the answer to every problem we’ve got,” Snook said.

Natalie Oschrin is another candidate. She says despite the problems that need to be worked on, the city has played a supportive role in encouraging economic development.

“The city currently has a 3.3% unemployment rate, which is just below the national average and has been doing great things for some workforce development opportunities already,” Oschrin said.

Despite the city’s development, Mayor Snook says the city needs to find other ways to generate money and not rely on real estate taxes.

“We need to make sure we have a diversified economic base. It can’t just be people [who] live here and only live here. Because that means the only way we fund our schools is by raising residential real estate taxes,” the mayor said.

Another forum will happen next week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.