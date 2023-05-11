The Center At Belvedere showcasing art from Charlottesville Camera Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center At Belvedere is welcoming the community to visit its All About The Flowers exhibit.

The Charlottesville Camera Club provided all of the floral photos. The exhibit features more than 50 works that are flower themed.

The Center At Belvedere says showing artwork is a big part of its design.

“The Camera Club is a group that is open to all ages, it’s open to all abilities, and they gather together and learn with one another about taking photography” Peter Thompson with the Center At Belvedere said.

The gallery is free and open to all through May and June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.