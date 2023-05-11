Back to Warm Summer-Like Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm, dry pleasant day ahead. We’ll see temperatures reach the 80′s again, and that will continue through Saturday. A frontal boundary will brin an increase in cloud coverage into Friday afternoon with spotty showers and storms into the evening. The warm but wet trend continues through Saturday with a seasonable break on Mother’s day. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s, low 80′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Friday: Partly sunny with late spotty showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows around 60.

Mother’s Day: Pleasant and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.