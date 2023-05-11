Albemarle County Fire Rescue puts recruits through smoke-filled training scenario

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is putting 20 recruits through a training course that simulates some of the dangerous scenarios they’ll encounter as firefighters.

“We had a house donated to us, and this allows us to conduct two days of training where we utilize a smoke machine that would be similar to what you would have in a concert venue or theater production,” ACFR Captain Dan Sperin said Thursday, May 11. “For them to be able to experience it here under controlled simulation, you can’t beat it.”

Recruits were put through a scenario in the Shadwell Heights area Thursday where they had to locate and save a person from a smoke-filled house.

“Having a house like this is a really big deal. Our instructors have put a lot of time and effort and energy into this, and have been talking about it for a long time,” recruit Rob Combs said.

Combs says this kind of training helps them work as a team.

“Anytime you go into a building into a stressful situation like this, you always have someone by your side. It’s important to make sure you’re always accountable for yourself and your partner, you know where each other are,” Cpt. Spearin said. “Go in together, you come out together, everyone’s safe and taken care of.”

