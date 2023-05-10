Advertise With Us
You gotta love it !

Seasonal and sunny today, warmer tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering pleasant conditions today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s...80s can be expected Thursday and Friday. Will we be tracking a cold front that will approach the region later Saturday. Scattered showers and storm chances will develop later Saturday into Saturday night. Mother’s Day looks nice, with a chance for scattered showers in the evening. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

nbc29 weather at noon
