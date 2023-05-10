Advertise With Us
Warmer Days Ahead for the Late Week. Monitoring Rain Chances for the Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will warm back into the Summer-like 80s for the late week and start to the weekend. Nice Thursday and warmer. Friday is largely dry, until the evening, with some scattered showers and storms developing. An approaching front will bring more scattered showers and some storms Saturday. Mother’s Day is trending mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s and a smaller chance of showers. Additional rain is expected by Monday, before drier and another warm up begins.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows 45-50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Late PM / evening showers or storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday - Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy, small chance of showers. cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

