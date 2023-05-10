Advertise With Us
UVA Health using new tech to fight Parkinson’s disease

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is using new technology to treat Parkinson’s disease.

While a focused ultrasound is not a cure, neurosurgeons at UVA Health are hopeful it will be a useful tool.

Researchers with the university helped in an international trial to test the scalpel-free approach. Neurosurgeons were able to target an area deep within the brain so see if sound waves could improve patients’ shaking.

Doctors say the treatment helps with symptoms, like movement problems.

“This is a just another treatment that we have available for Parkinson’s disease. You know, medications are used first, and now we have some other options for patients that have more severe symptoms,” Doctor Jeff Elias said.

The trial led to FDA approval to use this technology around the country for people with Parkinson’s disease.

