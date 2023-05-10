Sen. Kaine weighs in on debt ceiling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The debt ceiling drama is about to start a new chapter.

While the White House wants the spending cap lifted without restrictions, House Republicans are pushing for their already-passed Limit, Save, Grow plan that raises the ceiling $1.5 trillion but cuts some domestic programs.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) says the whole crisis should have never happened and puts too many things at risk.

“We shouldn’t be flirting yet again with a default that would hurt everyday people, driving up interest rates, probably putting us into a significant recession, threatening all kinds of services that people care about,” Sen. Kaine said Wednesday, May 10.

Senators Kaine and Mark Warner re-introduced the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act, which protects federal workers and families during government shutdowns or debt defaults.

President Biden and Congressional leaders are set to meet again Friday.

