Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Kaine weighs in on debt ceiling

(FILE)
(FILE)(wdbj7)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The debt ceiling drama is about to start a new chapter.

While the White House wants the spending cap lifted without restrictions, House Republicans are pushing for their already-passed Limit, Save, Grow plan that raises the ceiling $1.5 trillion but cuts some domestic programs.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) says the whole crisis should have never happened and puts too many things at risk.

“We shouldn’t be flirting yet again with a default that would hurt everyday people, driving up interest rates, probably putting us into a significant recession, threatening all kinds of services that people care about,” Sen. Kaine said Wednesday, May 10.

Senators Kaine and Mark Warner re-introduced the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act, which protects federal workers and families during government shutdowns or debt defaults.

President Biden and Congressional leaders are set to meet again Friday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner (FILE)
Senator Warner weighs in on debt limit
(FILE)
Early voting available May 5
Sally Hudson (FILE)
Delegate Hudson says politicians shouldn’t accept money from corporations they regulate
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers