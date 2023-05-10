Richmond Police Departmet names captain of LGBTQ+ community liaison

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department has named Captain Kimberly Mooney the Department’s LGBTQ+ Community Liaison.

The liaison’s purpose is to facilitate conversations and strengthen relationships with the community and increase awareness, training and knowledge of inclusiveness within the department.

“We all deserve safe spaces. We all deserve a world of trust, a world where we all belong. The Richmond Police Department is committed to those goals,” said Mooney, “And I am thrilled, as the new LGBTQ+ liaison, to be able to work with the community to help us all achieve them.”

Mooney has a history of advocating for LGBTQ+ through various community forums and has worked with members of Diversity Richmond.

She leads the LGBTQ+ Awareness course for all RPD sworn officers and recruits to ensure officers are allies and can create a safe space for others to approach any police officer within the department.

“Richmond is a diverse city, and it’s important we’re proactive to ensure we hear from all voices within the community we serve,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Captain Mooney has been a valued leader within our department for more than 18 years, and as our LGBTQ+ liaison, I’m confident she will foster those partnerships that are vitally important to our mission at RPD.”

Mooney is also active with Out to Protect, Inc., a non-profit organization that develops education curricula and training for law enforcement about LGBTQ+ issues and hate crimes.

As community liaison, Mooney’s priority is to grow RPD’s LGBTQ+ liaison group within the department and to increase visibility and availability as a resource within the community.

“I’m excited to strengthen relationships within the community and to elevate the voices of our LGBTQ+ citizens,” said Mooney. “We want the community to feel comfortable coming to members of the department. Together we can achieve the vitality that comes with trust, safety, and an inclusive world for all of us.”

Captain Mooney can be reached at (804) 646-6029 or kimberly.mooney@rva.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.