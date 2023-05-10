Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway

Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County(Shenandoah County Parks and Rec)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is working to add a regional park to its list of recreation sites.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors got an update from the Parks and Rec department at Tuesday’s meeting. Keister Park was originally purchased by the county in 2002, according to Jered Hoover, Shenandoah County’s Parks and Rec director.

Now Parks and Rec is trying to bring it to life.

The park is located outside of the town of Strasburg, north of Signal Knob and borders the Shenandoah River.

”We’re talking about the things that are right in front of us currently we have the option to make flow. Parks and trails, river access we have the property to do everything these words list in front of you,” Hoover said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Hoover said they plan to work in phases on this project.

He said phase one will mostly be access into and around the park.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
Barracks West Apartments
Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

Latest News

Mifepristone (FILE)
Virginia Whole Woman’s Health Clinics sue FDA to shield mifepristone access
Thomas McConvey and Payton Cormier
Childhood friends McConvey and Cormier lead UVA lacrosse into the postseason
MR 051123
NBC29 Morning Rush: Thursday, May 11
Candidate forum in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council candidates hold forum
Pride Festival
The Friendly City Safe Space works to provide crucial resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community