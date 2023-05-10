International Rescue Committee continuing to help refugees as changes come to Title 42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A three-year-old immigration policy is set to come to an end Thursday, May 11, which some experts say will bring a large influx of people seeking asylum to the Mexico border.

The International Rescue Committee in Charlottesville says it isn’t something that will impact work here for a while.

Those affected by Title 42 lifting will now have a chance to plead their case for asylum. IRC helps refugees who are already approved for this safety.

“We are sometimes working in some of the border shelters or things like that, or doing immediate assistance of people along the border. That’s a separate set of programming, it’s not really what we’re doing in Charlottesville, but it’s part of our larger organization and our mission to protect people who are having to flee their home country,” IRC Executive Director Harriet Kuhr said.

This year, Charlottesville’s IRC expects to welcome between 200 and 250 refugees.

