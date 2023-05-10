Advertise With Us
Group biking in honor of officers who passed away

A group of bikers riding for a good cause slowed down traffic between Richmond and Charlottesville Wednesday, May 10.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of bikers riding for a good cause slowed down traffic between Richmond and Charlottesville Wednesday, May 10.

Each of the bikers represented a different police officer who lost their life.

“For this year, I have John Donohue, who was a perfect kind of police officer. He used to actually be part of this chapter, and had succumbed to COVID last year,” Richard Theal, a second lieutenant with the Fairfax County Police Department, said.

Every year, Chapter 4 of the Police Unity Tour bikes from Richmond to the nation’s capital, uniting with thousands at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The group will arrive in Washington, DC on May 12.

