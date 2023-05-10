Greene County approves 2024 Fiscal Year Budget

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, May 9, to adopt the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

Many of the supervisors were not fully happy with the budget, but said it acknowledges the main problems that need to be dealt with in the county.

The board says it wants the budget to help with infrastructure and security for buildings.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.