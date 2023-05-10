Advertise With Us
Governor Youngkin working to combat antisemitism

Antisemitism Definition Bill
Antisemitism Definition Bill
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) is working to combat antisemitism in Virginia through a new law.

According to a report by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism, there were nearly 350 reports of anti-Semitic acts in Virginia last year.

The purpose of Gov. Youngkin’s new law is to train first responders and other public servants to prevent hate crimes.

“In order to confront a threat, you have to understand the threat,” Clan Carr, a senior advisor to the Combat Anti Semitism Movement, said.

The defemination in Virginia law is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The law also extends into the classroom. Carr says it is important to have a basis for students to understand.

“We’ve got to be able to tell them what it is and how it appears, and it appears in different forms. You know, sometimes it targets the Jew down the street, sometimes it targets the Jewish community next door,” Carr said.

