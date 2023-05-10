Charlottesville Planning Commission moving closer on new reviewing process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rules for what can be built in Charlottesville could soon be changing.

After a month’s delay, the city’s Planning Commission is just about ready to release Module 3 of its draft and reviewing process.

“Next week, we will have Module 3 out and the comment period, I believe, is through mid June,” Neighborhood Development Services Director James Freas said Tuesday, May 9. “We’re heads-down focused on producing a consolidated draft zoning ordinance, which we’re aiming to have released by the end of July.”

“We’re coming down the homestretch to getting a draft to have a work session that is specifically about the process and scoping, and how we’re going to review the whole thing,” Planning Commission member Philip d’Oronzio said.

Before the new code is even adopted, the city hopes to get started on another rezoning project at 626 and 630 Cabell Avenue.

