Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Office of Human Rights planning to hire housing discrimination investigator

Outside of Charlottesville City Hall on the downtown mall.
Outside of Charlottesville City Hall on the downtown mall.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is planning to hire an investigator to look into claims of housing discrimination in and around the city. This will be a new position in the Office of Human Rights.

“They can investigate discrimination and housing based on race, sex, age, disability, gender identity, etc., as well as source of income,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The city says that it had been receiving more housing discrimination allegations than it could handle.

“They needed to hire a new staff position on in order to do those investigations and handle that workload, and so that’s how we funded this position and in our budget,” Payne said.

Payne says that when is comes to housing, discriminatory acts from landlords or property managers can come in many forms.

“That’s why it’s important for the Office of Human Rights to be doing investigations, doing community outreach. So people are fully aware of their rights,” Payne said. “As well as make it known to landlords that if they’re engaged in discriminatory behavior, that they’re not going to be able to get away with it.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville Planning Commission moving closer on new reviewing process
Board of Supervisors meeting in Greene County (FILE)
Greene County approves 2024 Fiscal Year Budget
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville Planning Commission moving closer on new reviewing process
Board of Supervisors meeting in Greene County (FILE)
Greene County approves 2024 Fiscal Year Budget