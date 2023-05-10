Charlottesville Office of Human Rights planning to hire housing discrimination investigator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is planning to hire an investigator to look into claims of housing discrimination in and around the city. This will be a new position in the Office of Human Rights.

“They can investigate discrimination and housing based on race, sex, age, disability, gender identity, etc., as well as source of income,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The city says that it had been receiving more housing discrimination allegations than it could handle.

“They needed to hire a new staff position on in order to do those investigations and handle that workload, and so that’s how we funded this position and in our budget,” Payne said.

Payne says that when is comes to housing, discriminatory acts from landlords or property managers can come in many forms.

“That’s why it’s important for the Office of Human Rights to be doing investigations, doing community outreach. So people are fully aware of their rights,” Payne said. “As well as make it known to landlords that if they’re engaged in discriminatory behavior, that they’re not going to be able to get away with it.”

