Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for helping wandering adults

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 people with dementia will wander.
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 people with dementia will wander.

Common signs that a person may be at risk are forgetting how to get to a familiar place, becoming restless, and making repetitive motor movements.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it is important to provide a controlled environment by providing structured activities.

“You also want to assess how their response is to new surroundings. You don’t want to leave someone with dementia unsupervised and in new surroundings,” said Sharon Napper with the Alzheimer’s Association.

If an at-risk loved one is walking, try the association also recommends setting up a perimeter or using GPS soles.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle

Latest News

Biking in memory of officers
Group biking in honor of officers who passed away
7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D)
Rep. Spanberger introduces bill to help secure fentanyl detection tools for police departments
(FILE)
Sen. Kaine weighs in on debt ceiling
(FILE)
Madison man charged in Louisa County murder investigation