Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for helping wandering adults

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 people with dementia will wander.

Common signs that a person may be at risk are forgetting how to get to a familiar place, becoming restless, and making repetitive motor movements.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it is important to provide a controlled environment by providing structured activities.

“You also want to assess how their response is to new surroundings. You don’t want to leave someone with dementia unsupervised and in new surroundings,” said Sharon Napper with the Alzheimer’s Association.

If an at-risk loved one is walking, try the association also recommends setting up a perimeter or using GPS soles.

