Albemarle supervisors hold strategic planning retreat at North Fork Discovery Park

By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is holding a strategic planning retreat at UVA’s North Fork Discovery Park Wednesday, May 10.

Supervisors are focusing on high-performance strategic governance and how to work better as a team. They also looked at bigger ideas for the county and changes they want to see made in the future.

“It’s really good for all of us to sort of hear and discuss together opportunities where we can put everybody in the best position to be successful. Everybody in the room is aligned around the idea of service to the community,” Abbey Stumpf said.

This was the second retreat supervisors have done this year.

