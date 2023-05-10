Advertise With Us
Albemarle police respond to bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Albemarle County Police Department
By NBC29
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At 1:35 pm, Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue Departments were dispatched to a reported bomb threat at the Giant Food Store at 1900 Abby Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Currently, all stores within the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center have been evacuated and the parking lot has been roped off.

There is a heavy police presence, please avoid the shopping center.

