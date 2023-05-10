Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

1 dead after shooting at VCU Medical Center

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police say a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the shooting happened after the two men got into a fight.

At this point, authorities believe the suspect and the victim know each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle

Latest News

Captain Kimberly Mooney serves as the Richmond Police Department's LGBTQ+ Liaison head.
Richmond Police Departmet names captain of LGBTQ+ community liaison
(FILE)
Cultivate Charlottesville to host festival at Buford Middle School
Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary
Louisa County horse sanctuary teaching skills to special needs students
Albemarle High School intramural soccer team
Albemarle High School ESOL specialist leading undefeated intramural soccer team