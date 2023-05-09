Advertise With Us
Possible trespasser causes lock down at Buford Middle School

Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
By NBC29
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department are at several city schools following a reported threat outside Buford Middle School.

The school went into lockdown status Tuesday, May 9, due to a possible trespasser. Students and staff are said to be safe.

School officials say the trespasser may have a connection with Greenbrier Elementary School and Charlottesville High School, which is why police also went to those schools.

CPD says all three schools have been secured.

The Charlottesville Police Department posted to Facebook the following shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: “Buford middle school is currently in a “lock down status” due to an active threat. CPD Officers are on scene. Officers are also responding to Greenbrier Elementary School and Charlottesville High School to ensure the safety of students and faculty. We will continue to provide updates on this platform.”

