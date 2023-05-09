Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Montpelier elects new board, improving ties with Montpelier Descendants Committee

The new chairperson, Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, says his goal is to see financial stability and growth from the organization.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison’s Montpelier has some new board officers. The aim for the new leadership is to help advance the Foundation’s goals and improve its relationship with the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

Last year, the Foundation saw months of drama when the Descendants Committee saw its power taken away. The new board of officers is taking on its role during Montpelier’s commitment to “Madisonian democracy.”

The new chairperson, Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, says his goal is to see financial stability and growth from the organization.

That growth includes a $5.8 million project to memorialize and recognize the enslaved descendant community at Montpelier.

“When people see the work that you’re doing on the ground, to recover and share this history, it opens up new possibilities,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries says he is hoping to rebuild trust between the Board and the Montpelier Descendants Committee after tension between the two last year. He says the MDC and the Montpelier Foundation need a strong relationship if they hope to improve the Montpelier experience for their visitors.

“We can all work together to make sure that James Madison’s Montpelier remains the premier, historic site, presidential site and presidential home, and we want to expand it,” Jeffries said. “This is a space where history happened, important history happened, and where important history needs to be told.”

Jeffries says the board is currently searching for a new CEO.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police investigating reported carjacking in Crozet

Latest News

Montpelier
Montpelier elects new board, hopes to strengthen ties with Montpelier Descendants Committee
Jack McMullan
Jack McMullan’s ‘calming force’ leads Miller baseball into the postseason
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Possible trespasser causes lock down at Buford Middle School
(FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA pausing transports as its at-capacity with dogs