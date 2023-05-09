Montpelier elects new board, improving ties with Montpelier Descendants Committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison’s Montpelier has some new board officers. The aim for the new leadership is to help advance the Foundation’s goals and improve its relationship with the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

Last year, the Foundation saw months of drama when the Descendants Committee saw its power taken away. The new board of officers is taking on its role during Montpelier’s commitment to “Madisonian democracy.”

The new chairperson, Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, says his goal is to see financial stability and growth from the organization.

That growth includes a $5.8 million project to memorialize and recognize the enslaved descendant community at Montpelier.

“When people see the work that you’re doing on the ground, to recover and share this history, it opens up new possibilities,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries says he is hoping to rebuild trust between the Board and the Montpelier Descendants Committee after tension between the two last year. He says the MDC and the Montpelier Foundation need a strong relationship if they hope to improve the Montpelier experience for their visitors.

“We can all work together to make sure that James Madison’s Montpelier remains the premier, historic site, presidential site and presidential home, and we want to expand it,” Jeffries said. “This is a space where history happened, important history happened, and where important history needs to be told.”

Jeffries says the board is currently searching for a new CEO.

