Jack McMullan’s ‘calming force’ leads Miller baseball into the postseason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Playoffs begin for a handful of prep school teams in central Virginia Tuesday, May 9, including Miller baseball.

The Mavericks’ senior catcher, Jack McMullan, is helping a young pitching staff reach its potential.

Jack has played catcher since he was 6, calling the games and partnering with his pitcher.

“The entire purpose of your position is to make the pitcher feel better about himself and how he’s doing. It’s not about me at all,” Jack said.

Jack is catching for freshman pitcher Kason Wagner, the coach’s son.

“Jack is a calming force out there. As a father having your son pitch, there’s nothing worse than having your dad be the coach and have to come out to talk to you, so it’s always good when they come out and cool the waters and make things a little easier for you,” the coach said.

Catching is in Jack’s blood: His uncles were catchers, as well as his dad, who is an associate head coach at the University of Virginia.

“He always liked Matt Thais, Fraco Valdez, guys he would emulate as a young person. Just tried to direct him that it be his choice and not because his dad is a baseball coach, but because he really wants to play baseball,” Kevin McMullan said.

The younger McMullan is batting .339 this season, with seven doubles.

“I try to hit them hard, not far,” he said.

Jack has also played at first base.

“I love playing everywhere, it doesn’t matter where you put me. I’m going to have fun and go as hard as I can,” he said.

Jack chose to play his senior year at Miller to get more practice time and face tougher competition. He’s set to play for Liberty University.

“It’s a great coaching staff at Liberty, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store,” he said.

“It’s been a cool thing to watch as a dad, to see his love come to fruition,” Kevin McMullan said. “I think there’s a lot of quality growth ahead of him.”

