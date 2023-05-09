Advertise With Us
Cultivate Charlottesville to host festival at Buford Middle School

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville is hosting its Spring Rooted Festival at Buford Middle School Friday, May 12.

Buford is the site of the first schoolyard garden in the city. The festival will highlight the beauty of this garden before it gets redeveloped.

“This Friday, we’re hoping to get more volunteers to help us with some of the activities,” Aleen Carey said. “We have a few animals coming in, there’ll be a space where we do a mural to kind of solidify the legacy of Buford.”

Cultivate Charlottesville is in need of volunteers. Click here to sign up.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

