COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends May 11
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is set to end Thursday, May 11.
“We’re not anticipating impact with access to COVID-19 therapeutics, and that’s really great,” Alexis Page with the Virginia Department of Health said Monday, May 8.
Page says people will still have full access to COVID-19 treatment.
“Pharmacists will still be able to continue to provide those immunizations,” Page said. “The PREP Act will remain in effect for COVID-19 vaccines and for influenza vaccines for pharmacists.”
VDH’s goal is to try and keep access to care open as it has been throughout the pandemic.
